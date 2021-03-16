DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has put a post on Instagram which appears to confirm he’s staying in Denver and the Broncos have picked up his $7 million option.
The eight-time Pro Bowler is expected to make nearly $18 million this year.
Miller is heading into the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million deal he signed in 2016 shortly after winning Super Bowl 50 MVP honors.
Miller was John Elway’s first draft pick in 2011, when he was the No. 2 overall selection behind Cam Newton. He is the team’s all-time sacks leader with 106 quarterback takedowns.