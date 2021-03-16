DENVER (CBS4) — Governor Jared Polis issued a proclamation calling Tuesday “Dine Out to Help Out” in support of the state’s restaurant industry.
“On March 16, 2020, restaurants were told that they must close their doors the following day due to pandemic concerns,” said Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association. “After an entire year of navigating this crisis, COVID-19 has decimated the restaurant industry. It could take three to five years, at minimum, for restaurants to recover from this, and the public can play a huge role in helping to turn this around more quickly. As much as possible, and specifically this Tuesday, we encourage everyone to Dine Out to Help Out at their favorite restaurant.”READ MORE: State Audit Finds 'Significant Deficiencies' In Unemployment Insurance Claims
The CRA recently estimated a total of nearly 94,00 jobs and $3 billion revenue were lost in 2020 alone. That works out to an average loss of 40 percent per establishment, according to the association.
Gov. Polis’ proclamation letter states, “restaurants are a vital part of our communities, serving as gathering places for all Coloradans, vibrant mainstays in our neighborhood geographies, backdrops for life’s important moments, and boosters of civic causes; and restaurants are an essential part of the state economy, accounting for more than $12 billion in revenue and nearly 300,000 jobs.”READ MORE: Several Crashes Prompt Safety Closures For I-70 Mountain Corridor
MORE NEWS: Colorado Doctor: Vaccines May Ease Symptoms For COVID Long Haulers