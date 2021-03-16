BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — An 87-year-old woman got her car stuck on some snow-packed train tracks in Brighton on Monday. It happened at 136th Avenue and US-85 in Brighton. Fortunately, Beverly Seibold got the help she needed.
One of our news crews was there when it happened, and tried to help Seibold.
“I tried to push her out and then tried to get her unstuck,” said CBS4 Photojournalist Mark Neitro. “I wasn’t able to get her to move so I put her in my work truck to keep her warm.”
"She was upset and was trying to drive home to Colorado Springs from Brighton," he said.
“Finally a tow truck showed up,” Neitro said.
"Finally a tow truck showed up," Neitro said.

He said the tow truck driver got stuck for a bit, too, but was eventually able to pull her minivan off the tracks.