Colorado School Of Mines To Return To In-Person This FallThe Colorado School of Mines will return to full in-person learning this fall.

COVID In Colorado: Only 2 Coronavirus Patients On Friday In Denver Health's ICU, Hospitalizations Down StatewideAs the vaccine rolls out, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are dropping dramatically in Colorado.

COVID In Colorado: Nearly A Year After Cody Lyster's Death, 'The Tears Still Come' For Aurora FamilyKevin Lyster talks to his only son every day, even though Cody Lyster died of COVID-19 complications nearly a year ago.

Like To Shovel Snow? Give 'A Little Help' To Those Who May Be Unable To Clear Their SidewalksShoveling snow is always a challenge but could be especially difficult this weekend with up to three feet accumulating by Monday morning in some parts of the Denver metro area.

COVID In Colorado: Coloradans Age 50 And Above To Be Eligible For Vaccine Starting March 19Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said on Friday that residents ages 50 and above will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 19.

Denver Honors Those Who Lost Their Lives To COVIDTwelve bells chimed at Denver's City and County Building at noon on Friday to honor those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.