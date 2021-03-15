DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they helped get 60 drivers who were stuck in snow between Sunday night and Monday morning. More than 100 other drivers were rescued by officers at Denver International Airport.
Another 50 people were pulled out of snowy situations by police. Police say they also took 24 people experiencing homelessness to shelters.
Denver police say they will tow vehicles abandoned in lanes of traffic to a nearby location or parking lot. Those drivers can call 720-913-2000 to find their vehicle once it’s been towed.
Drivers can also call that same phone number to report abandoned vehicles blocking a roadway or creating a hazard.