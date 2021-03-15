DENVER (CBS4) – Officials with the Regional Transportation District shut down bus and rail service at 7 p.m. on Sunday due to the blizzard. Road conditions were worsening by the hour in Denver as the major snowstorm continued to pound Colorado’s Front Range.
WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning Issued, Biggest Snowstorm In 15 Years For Denver
“Multiple buses stuck throughout the day and freezing rail equipment have made it difficult to provide service as conditions worsened. RTD will monitor the situation and determine when to resume service based on conditions and safety,” officials wrote in a news release.
Bus service remains suspended until further notice due to poor road conditions. B/G/N Lines are operating normally. A Line is operating every 30 min. D/E/H/L/W Lines are operating every 60 min. R Line remains suspended. Check rider alerts for updates. https://t.co/XRrhDmFCD1
— RTD (@RideRTD) March 15, 2021
One bus was seen sitting at 9th Avenue and Cook Street in Denver’s Congress Park. Another sat stranded near Colorado Boulevard and 104th Avenue. No passengers were seen on board.
RTD says it will resume both bus and light rail service when conditions improve.