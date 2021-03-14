DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has its entire fleet of snowplows out in full force against the deluge of snow in Sunday’s blizzard.
“That’s enough to put out 70 big plows, and they’re addressing Denver’s main streets, or most of those streets with stripes. And then we have our fleet of 36 smaller, residential plows that we utilize, and those plows are currently hitting the side streets,” said DOTI spokeswoman Heather Burke.
WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning Issued, Biggest Snowstorm In 15 Years For Denver
Those smaller plows will be making one pass over all the residential streets per 12 hour shift. They don’t plow down to bare pavement, and they don’t drop de-icing material.
“Their job is really to prevent that deep ice rutting and clear a path so that people can access the main streets,” Burke told CBS4.
The plows work best when there are fewer vehicles on the street. Burke reminds everyone to stay home if you can, so that the DOTI crews can do their work.
“Another thing we’re suggesting, if it’s possible, avoid parking on the street today if you can. try to find off street parking options and again every time our plows pass they’re going to try to get as close to that curb as possible,” Burke said.
Blowing and drifting snow are making conditions treacherous, reducing visibility and causing high piles of snow.