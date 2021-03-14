(CBS4) – The CSU Rams will not be dancing in “The Big Dance” this year. CSU was one of the first four teams out of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and instead will be playing in the NIT.
The Rams, who finished the season with an 18-6 record and a loss to Utah State in the Mountain West conference semifinal game, will be a No. 1 seed in the NIT and will play Buffalo on Friday in Denton, TX.
There is a small chance that the Rams could make the NCAA field. The Rams were listed as the second alternate for the tournament, behind Louisville, so if a team which made the NCAA tournament have issues related to COVID-19, and be unable to play, the Rams would fill in for them. The NCAA tournament will lock at 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, so it’s unlikely that the Rams will have that chance.
The Rams will remain in Las Vegas practicing at UNLV before departing for Dallas-Fort Worth on Wednesday.
CSU is 7-9 all-time in the NIT. This will be the 10th appearance for the Rams. Their last trip to the NIT was in 2017.
