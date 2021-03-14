(CBS4) – The Colorado Buffaloes are back in The Big Dance. Colorado is a No. 5 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and will play No. 12 seed Georgetown on Saturday. The winner will face either No. 4 Florida State or No. 12 UNC-Greensboro in the second round.
The Buffs finished the season with a 22-8 record, and are coming off a 70-68 loss to Oregon State in Saturday’s Pac-12 tournament title game.
RELATED: Join The CBS4 Bracket Challenge & Play Against CBS4 VIPs
The five seed is the highest seed Colorado has had since the NCAA began seeding the entire field in 1979.
This is the first time since the 2016 season that CU will be in the NCAA tournament.
“We’re excited to be part of the tournament,” said CU head coach Tad Boyle. “These guys have worked extremely hard all season long to put themselves in position to have this opportunity.”
The Buffs are the No. 5 seed in the East region which features Michigan as the No. 1 seed.
The top five seeds in the East region are as follows:
1. Michigan
2. Alabama
3. Texas
4. Florida State
5. Colorado
The entire NCAA tournament will be held in Indiana this year because of the pandemic. Read the latest news about this year’s tournament.