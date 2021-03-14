(CBS4)– Several Red Cross shelters opened across Colorado as the blizzard warning went into effect on Sunday. Shelters also opened in Wyoming which was getting blasted with the same winter storm.
The shelters offer a place for people to go for warmth, comfort and necessities. The following shelters have been opened in Colorado:
Morgan County
• Fort Morgan High School
709 E Riverview Avenue, Fort Morgan, CO 80701
EL Paso County
• Patriot Learning Center
11990 Swingline Rd, Peyton, CO 80831
Larimer County
• Leeper Center
3800 Wilson Avenue, Wellington CO 80549.
• Ridgeline Hotel
101 S. Saint Vrain Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517
During COVID, there are additional protocols:
• Setting up a health screening process for everyone coming into the shelter or warming center
• Planning for setting up an isolation care area in the shelter or warming center
• Providing masks, tissues and plastic bags throughout the shelter or warming center
• Face coverings must be worn in all Red Cross shelters by both staff and residents
• Follow social distancing practices, as much as possible, by staggering mealtimes and adding extra spacing between cots, chairs, tables, etc.
• Providing additional handwashing stations, in addition to normal restroom facilities
• Increasing wellness checks to identify potential illness, including self-monitoring and checking temperatures of both shelter residents and staff
• Enhancing both cleaning and disinfecting practices throughout the shelter
