AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of National Guard troops are on standby to help first responders conduct any search and rescues required during this weekend’s winter storm. People have been urged to stay home during the storm by Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and other local leaders across Colorado.

The heavy snow will really settle Saturday night in the evening hours, with a lot of accumulation expected by Sunday morning for many areas. Road conditions will quickly deteriorate once the sun goes down. Snow will continue through Sunday night before it starts to break up in the late evening. Winter Storm Warnings will remain in place through 6 a.m. on Monday, with about 12-24 inches of accumulation in the Denver metro area.

Polis activated the troops on Thursday in advance of the storm.

Troops are at the ready with snow tracks, vehicles that can easily plow through the snow. Guard members will also have their cargo transport trucks that can quickly pick up people and get them to safety.

“As far as what we’re seeing here, this is what we train for regularly, so 2 years ago was the last time we had this large of scale of recovery ops prepared, but every year we train for this,” said Remington Henderson with the Colorado National Guard.

In 2019, National Guard troops helped rescue hundreds of stranded people in deep snow when their GPS took them around a road, that was closed due to adverse winter weather conditions, and onto a county road that was impassable. First responders say it’s important to pay attention to the conditions around you and don’t risk it if it looks dangerous.