By Jennifer McRae
Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver need help tracking down identity theft suspects. The man and woman used the victim’s credit cards for multiple charges at a Walmart store earlier this month.

The Walmart store where the suspects used the credit cards is located at 7700 W. Quincy Ave. The identity theft happened on March 2.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

The suspects drove away in a dark blue 4-door sedan.

