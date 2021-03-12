(CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park plans to open reservations for wilderness backcountry camping permits on March 18. RMNP paused the online reservations system on Wednesday due to technical difficulties.
Officials say they are working with Pay.gov to fix the issue, which was prompted by a large volume of visitors trying to make reservations for July through October. The system is not for car camping reservations in park campgrounds or park entrance fees.
Officials plan to release more information on March 18 at nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/wilderness-camping.htm.