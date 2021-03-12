Like To Shovel Snow? Give 'A Little Help' To Those Who May Be Unable To Clear Their SidewalksShoveling snow is always a challenge but could be especially difficult this weekend with up to three feet accumulating by Monday morning in some parts of the Denver metro area.

COVID In Colorado: Coloradans Age 50 And Above To Be Eligible For Vaccine Starting March 19Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said on Friday that residents ages 50 and above will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 19.

COVID In Colorado: Nearly A Year After Cody Lyster's Death, 'The Tears Still Come' For Aurora FamilyKevin Lyster talks to his only son every day, even though Cody Lyster died of COVID-19 complications nearly a year ago.

Denver Honors Those Who Lost Their Lives To COVIDTwelve bells chimed at Denver's City and County Building at noon on Friday to honor those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Dave Hnida: Be Prepared For Snow Shoveling, Think Of It As Combo Of Weight Lifting And AerobicsThe forecast calls for major snow accumulation in the Denver metro area this weekend and CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida shared tips for how to prepare for shoveling it off your driveway and sidewalk.

Denver Doctor: Delay In 2nd COVID Vaccine Dose Due To Winter Storm Will Not Affect EfficacyCOVID-19 vaccine appointments for thousands of Coloradans are being rescheduled due to the winter storm this weekend, but doctors say not to worry.