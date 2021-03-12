DENVER (CBS4)– It may start looking like the last millennium in Colorado if some state lawmakers have their way. At least when it comes to license plates. The retro, green mountain Colorado license plates could become available for an additional fee under Senate Bill 69.
If passed, drivers could buy the green mountain plates with the purchase of a new vehicle starting in 2022. The plates cost $75, with $25 of that donated to a disability sports fund.
Senate Bill 69 also requires Colorado drivers to get new license plates when they purchase a new or used car.
One state lawmaker tried to bring back the license plates last year, but it was vetoed by Gov. Jared Polis because he said there was an issue with the way the bill was written.
Under this year’s revised bill, the current white mountain plate remains as the default choice and the old school green option is considered a specialty plate, similar to a Colorado alumnus or a sports fan-themed plate.