DENVER (CBS4)– City of Denver snowplows are geared up and ready for the coming snowstorm. Big plows will deploy to the main streets and residential plows will clear side streets beginning Friday afternoon.
All drivers will work around the clock through the weekend and into next week.
The city is asking residents to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary and try to avoid parking on the street so plows have more room.
Older adults who may need assistance with this storm can get help through Denver's "Snow Angel" program. The program is designed for those Denver residents in need of assistance shoveling their sidewalks during the cold winter months.