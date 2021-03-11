BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Boulder on Thursday said they have “exhausted all investigatory leads” and are now asking for the public’s help in trying to solve the disappearance of a 35-year-old woman. Kelsey Lee Taylor left a Barnes & Noble bookstore on Dec. 9 and she hasn’t been seen since.
– On Dec. 11 she sent a text message asking a friend to pick her up but when the friend replied to her late in the day she didn't respond.
– On Dec. 11 she sent a text message asking a friend to pick her up but when the friend replied to her late in the day she didn’t respond.
– Taylor has what police described as a significant other and that person tried to contact her multiple times in the following days but never got a response.
– She reserved a hotel room for late December but never checked into the hotel.
– She missed a court hearing in January
– She didn’t not appear in a virtual child custody hearing last month
In addition to not having a residence, a phone or a vehicle, police said she has some medical issues and “might be in need of medical attention.” They also said she doesn’t have much money.
Taylor was described as being 5-foot-4, weighing 120 pounds and having blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who might be able to help police with their investigation is asked to call Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850. Anonymous tips can be sent to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776.