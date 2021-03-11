By Kelly Brown

DENVER (CBS4) – Girls & Science is fully underway. It is taking on a new format during the pandemic which includes virtual clubhouses for kids to connect with women in STEAM careers for all of March.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s clubhouse this year is all about collections. Earth Sciences Collections Manager Kristen MacKenzie says being in collections is a lot like being a librarian of fossils and rocks. She says any exhibit that goes on the floor takes years to get ready and in some cases it can take up to a decade.

MacKenzie really hopes kids get a lot out of the museum’s presentation. She says there’s more than just one thing to do in paleontology and collections work translates across any type of science.

MacKenzie says she has always had a love for rocks, and the first thing that made her fall in love with geology was the explosion of Mount St. Helens.

“When I was a child, my father and I heard that explode, and we were living in Washington in the southeastern corner of Washington. And then from then on I was watching the news, I was collecting ash and it’s all I could think about after that,” she said.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Sciences live zoom interview is Saturday at 6 p.m. For more information you can log onto the Denver Museum of Nature & Science website.