AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in custody after Aurora police say he shot his neighbor before leading officers on a pursuit ending in a crash on E-470. Investigators say the neighbor was seriously injured in the shooting while trying to break up a domestic disturbance involving the suspect and a woman.
Officers responded to the shooting at 8:18 p.m. in the 23600 block of East Grand Place. A responding officer spotted the suspect leaving the scene on a motorcycle and tried to stop him.
The suspect led officers on a pursuit southbound on Gun Club Road to Smoky Hill Road and then onto E-470. Police say the suspect lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the highway near Quincy Road.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. His name has not been released.