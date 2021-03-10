LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Longmont are searching for three men accused of stealing more than $5,600 worth of electronics from Best Buy. The theft happened on Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the store located near Ken Pratt Boulevard and Highway 287.
Investigators said two suspects entered the store at different times and placed expensive electronics in a pile in one of the aisles. The third suspect then walked into the store with an empty box, filled it up with the items and left.
Police believe the suspects left the store in a blue Volkswagen 4-door sedan and red Nissan X-Terra.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Longmont Public Safety at 303-774-4300 x2452 or 303-651-8555 reference report #21-1826.