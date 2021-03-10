Melvin Gordon Pleads Guilty To Reckless Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service, DUI DismissedBroncos running back Melvin Gordon pleaded guilty to reckless driving on Wednesday in connection with a DUI citation from last October. In exchange for the plea, the DUI was dismissed.

9 minutes ago

Multiple Victims Injured After Dog Attack In Commerce CityAnimal control officers captured three dogs after they attacked multiple people in Commerce City on Wednesday morning.

11 minutes ago

CDOT Urges Motorists To Avoid Travel During Winter Storm This WeekendThe Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid travel during the predicted winter storm this weekend.

43 minutes ago

Man Shot, Injured On South Delaware StreetDenver police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened east of Highway 85 on South Delaware Street. One man was transported to the hospital.

43 minutes ago

Denver Receives $60.4 Million From FEMA For Homeless Services During PandemicFEMA has approved the City of Denver's request for $60.4 million. The funding will go to cover costs related to emergency shelters for those experiencing homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

43 minutes ago

No Reports Of Injuries In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Highway 285A car crash that involved at least five vehicles took place on Highway 285 south of Pine Junction on Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported.

43 minutes ago