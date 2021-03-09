DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is getting a refreshed farmer’s market that will concentrate on locally-grown produce and other goods. The City Park Farmer’s Market will focus on Colorado produce, flowers and other items.
The owners hope that sticking to local produce at markets will help to keep the local economy strong while introducing customers to vendors who could be their neighbors.
The market is planning to have 40 to 50 vendors when it opens May 15. The market will continue Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.