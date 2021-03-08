DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Milk Market, the food hall in Lower Downtown, is hosting a special art installation titled ‘Women In Their Infinite Forms.’ Eleven local woman artists were commissioned to design and share their interpretation of the theme using female mannequins as the base of the artwork.
The mannequins are on display at Dairy Block from for the entire month of March in celebration of Women's History Month.
Denver Milk Market & Dairy Block will be hosting an Art Strut on Saturday, March 13th from 4 – 6 p.m. Held socially distanced outside in the Dairy Block Alley, the event will display all finished mannequins in one place for public viewing along with artist meet and greets and the opportunity to bid on pieces. The artists will retain 100% of proceeds for all pieces sold at the Art Strut.
Participating Colorado artists include Adri Norris, Autumn T. Thomas, Jana Hope, Lindsey Gutman, Deborah Jang, Tatiana Jordan, Karlee Mariel, Michelle Lamb, Mel Aman and Samantha Doom Donen plus an additional piece by Denver Milk Market.
For more information and full artist bios, please visit www.denvermilkmarket.com/witif.