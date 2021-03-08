DENVER (CBS4) — It’s the splash heard around the world. Or at least at Washington Park.

“We’re freezing for a reason, even though it’s 70 degrees outside,” said Megan Scremin, President and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado.

Each drop of ice-cold water was dumped to support Special Olympics Colorado. The Denver Plunge Roulette & 5K is an annual event that’s split up into two events. The 5K takes place early in the morning and then participants take a spin at the roulette wheel to see what their plunge will be.

“We have pie in the face, soda, mystery, player’s choice, bucket of ice-cold water… so lots of different options,” Scremin said.

The roulette wheel is a new spin on an event that looks different from previous years.

“So traditionally at our Wash Park Plunge, we would have a pool that we assemble at Wash Park. This year we changed it of course to be a little safer so we could make sure we kept distanced. We’re doing the roulette option instead,” Scremin said.

The Denver Plunge Roulette & 5K is one of six fundraising events in the Polar Plunge Series that supports Special Olympics Colorado. The goal is to raise $342,000 and Sunday’s event at Wash Park raised over $100,000. Each dime helps the athletes in Special Olympic Colorado get back in the game.

“We got them back out to competition, of course in modified ways. We’re doing an at home basketball season. We’ve gave out 600 basketball kits. So, everything that’s here really makes that possible, Scremin said.

There is also a virtual plunge option where you can toss a bucket of water on yourself while going your favorite TikTok dance, take a bathtub full of ice, take a kiddle pool Plunge in your backyard, or have a winter water balloon fight. No matter what you choose, each act will be used to help the athletes in need.

“Our athletes really need us now more than ever. So often they have been socially distanced and really rely on Special Olympics Colorado to be their support, their health, their fitness, their activity, their community. So, we’re here raising money so that we can be that community and support system for our athletes. They’re amazing and they have so much to teach us about respect and inclusion,” Scremin said.