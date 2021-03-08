AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado girl scouts were honored with the Silver Award for their work to end “period poverty.” Lauren Campbell and Annalise Austin in Aurora were able to donate more than 75,000 sanitary pads to Liberty Middle School.
The girls collected $1,200 to buy six product dispensers for every girls restroom.
“We noticed that many students didn’t have access to period products and were too embarrassed to ask the nurse for a pad (which nobody should be embarrassed about, but there has been a generational stigma surrounding menstruation),” wrote Campbell.
The girls, now in high school, are working with Period Kits, a nonprofit in Denver which provides supplies to the homeless.