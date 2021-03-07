CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police want to find a man they say stabbed three people on Saturday night. One of those victims died at the hospital, police say.

Michael Kuhlow (credit: Arvada)

Police responded to a home on Chase Street near 84th Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. They say Michael Kuhlow, 33, stabbed two males and a female. One of the males died at the hospital.  The female suffered critical injuries and the other male victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Kuhlow is described as being 5-feet-7, 170 lbs. and last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray coat.

Police ask for anyone who sees Kuhlow or knows where he is to all police.

Further details about the victims or circumstances leading up to the stabbing were not released.

