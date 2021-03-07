GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – A Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Grand Junction. Police were called out at around 10:49 a.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle that was seen speeding and swerving on the Interstate 70 Business Loop.

The 911 caller said the people in the vehicle appeared to be arguing.

A vehicle matching the description of the suspicious vehicle was found shortly after in the 400 Block of Coronado Court. A witness described seeing a man pulling a woman, who appeared to be in distress, into a residence.

Deputies tried to contact the people inside, but were not successful. They then forced entry into the home where they found a boy who was then removed by deputies.

At some point afterward, a deputy fired their weapon. The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A woman in the home was treated for injuries that occurred prior to deputies arriving. The boy sustained a minor cut on his hand. One deputy also suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Police say this is an isolated incident and there are no other suspects.

The Critical Incident Response Team will interview witnesses and additional details will be released as appropriate.

CIRT is activated when a law enforcement agency is involved in a critical incident to ensure an independent investigation.

Because Mesa County Sheriff’s Office personnel were involved in this incident, the Grand Junction Police Department is leading this investigation on behalf of CIRT.