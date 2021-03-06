DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police issued a Medina Alert for two different vehicles involved in a deadly hit and run with a pedestrian. It happened Friday night near West Kentucky Avenue and Morrison Road.
Officers responded to the area at around 9 p.m. They say they believe the drivers hit the pedestrian accidentally, but neither of them stayed at the scene.READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Mild But Windy For Some This Afternoon, High Fire Danger On Plains
Investigators do not believe street racing was a factor.READ MORE: Colorado Day Of Remembrance Honors Those Who Lost Their Lives To COVID
A Medina Alert is now issued for a gold colored Dodge Durango with a Texas license 98376X3 and a white Nissan Murano with heavy front end damage. Investigators did not share details about a potential license plate number for the Murano.
Details about the victim were also not released.MORE NEWS: Girl Scout Delivers Homemade 'Ear Savers' To Elementary Students For More Comfortable Mask Wearing
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.