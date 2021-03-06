DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet praised the passage of a $1.9 million COVID-19 relief bill on Saturday morning. The Senate approved the bill after debating it for more than 24 hours.

The bill passed on a party line vote, 50-49.

We are one step closer to providing the relief our country urgently needs. From funding for public health jobs to expanded tax credits for families, this bill will help us put an end to the pandemic, cut child poverty in half, and improve the lives of countless Americans. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) March 6, 2021

“With today’s vote, we are one step closer to providing the relief our country urgently needs,” said Bennet. “One year after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in our state, Coloradans continue to struggle in the face of this public health and economic crisis. From funding for public health jobs to expanded tax credits for working families, this bill will help us put an end to the pandemic and improve the lives of countless Americans.”

Sen. Hickenlooper shared his statement adding one of many messages he’s received from constituents:

“‘I’m homeless now, my truck is out of gas and I’m parked on a street. I have two days of food. I can’t take it any longer. Help! Quickly, please!’ A Coloradan sent me this message, one of thousands I’ve received these first months, each one desperately seeking relief. They are gut-wrenching – stories of loved ones lost, of evictions served, and cars repossessed. People need help now. This relief bill provides stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, vaccines, small business grants, and many other critical programs. We’re close to the end of this pandemic – we can’t let anyone fall through the cracks.”

The Colorado GOP slammed both senators Saturday morning.

“It is completely shameful how Senator Bennet and Senator Hickenlooper have sold out Colorado’s middle class and voted for this completely partisan liberal wishlist. This bill is the worst of Washington – Coloradans won’t forget that Bennet once again chose to follow Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in passing a wasteful, partisan, and extreme spending bill,” said Joe Jackson, spokesman of the Colorado GOP.

CBS News reports a “vote-a-rama” was stalled for nearly 12 hours on Friday due to disagreements within the Democratic caucus over an unemployment insurance benefit.

Now the House will vote on the amended legislation on Tuesday. If approved, it goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed.