THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people died in an early morning crash involving multiple vehicles in Thornton. The intersection at 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard was closed for several hours and reopened at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Thornton police officials say they believe two vehicles were traveling while three others were stopped at a red light.
Investigators say one or both of the moving vehicles caught on fire, and say three vehicles were burned.
All three people who died were in the moving vehicles, police say. They add the victims suffered trauma and burn injuries.
Investigators are looking into whether speed was a factor, but have not been able to determine which vehicle or vehicles were at fault.
Police say there were no reports of street racing before the crashes.