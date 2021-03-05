ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to a crash at West 76th Avenue and Pecos on Friday night. When deputies arrived, they found two people inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
It is unclear whether the two people inside the vehicle were shot at a different location or whether other people are involved.
Crews responded tonight at 8:43pm to a vehicle accident at West 76th Ave and Pecos. Two people were transported emergent to Denver Health with gunshot wounds. @AdamsCoSheriff on scene. NB Pecos is closed at 76th Ave. pic.twitter.com/l7HKX9ZsPC
— Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) March 6, 2021
Northbound lanes of Pecos were closed at 76th Avenue during the crash investigation and cleanup.