By Jennifer McRae
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to a crash at West 76th Avenue and Pecos on Friday night. When deputies arrived, they found two people inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

(credit: Adams County Fire)

It is unclear whether the two people inside the vehicle were shot at a different location or whether other people are involved.

Northbound lanes of Pecos were closed at 76th Avenue during the crash investigation and cleanup.

