Colorado Day Of Remembrance Honors Those Who Lost Their Lives To COVIDFriday marked one year since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Colorado. People across the state paid their respects to the nearly 6,000 Coloradans who have lost their lives to the potentially deadly virus over the past 12 months.

Girl Scout Delivers Homemade 'Ear Savers' To Elementary Students For More Comfortable Mask WearingStudents at a Denver school with a focus on deaf and hard-of-hearing students are going to have an easier and more comfortable way to wear their masks thanks to another kid they don’t even know. Ten-year-old Juliette Hoffman delivered 100 homemade ear savers to Carson Elementary School this week.

A Year After COVID Death, Mike Farley's Family Mourns Lost OpportunitiesMike Farley, 87, was one of Denver's earliest COVID deaths. An attorney who was known as a humanitarian and artist, who fought for those less fortunate, passed away from COVID-19 on March 23, 2020.

COVID In Clear Creek County: No Hesitation About Johnson & Johnson Vaccine At ClinicThey lined up in Dumont in Clear Creek County to get jabbed in the arm. They were among the first in Colorado to get Janssen, the new single-dose vaccination.

COVID In Colorado: Grocery Workers Become Eligible For VaccineGrocery store workers are part of the nearly 958,000 Coloradans who became eligible for the vaccine Friday.

Forget About The Candles And Dark Room, Meditation Is All About Practicing AwarenessPerhaps you’re among the many who’ve been recommended to try meditation to ease your mind but aren’t sure where to begin or if you’re doing it correctly. You’re certainly not alone.