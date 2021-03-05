DENVER (CBS4)– Students at a Denver school with a focus on deaf and hard-of-hearing students are going to have an easier and more comfortable way to wear their masks thanks to another kid they don’t even know. Ten-year-old Juliette Hoffman delivered 100 homemade ear savers to Carson Elementary School this week.
"We decided to do something on mask pollution because you'll see so many disposable masks everywhere. What we decided was something to keep your masks on so they don't fly off," Hoffman said.
In November, Hoffman started making the ear savers out of yarn. The strips have two buttons on each side and can hold the elastic end of masks.
“They just sit behind your head and hold your mask up so there isn’t as much pressure on your ear. Having hearing devices behind your ear can be quite hard to wear a mask sometimes,” Hoffman said.
A family friend, who is an audiologist, recommended Carson Elementary because of its deaf and hard-of-hearing program. On Wednesday the teachers in the program took the ear savers of different shapes and sizes.
“My grandpa taught me how to crochet. He’s been crocheting for a really long time. My first ever one I made, it took me about 30 minutes but then after a while you just start to get used to that,” Hoffman said.
Along with the school, Hoffman donated ear savers to other programs around the Denver metro area that help deaf and hard-of-hearing children. This project was part of her Bronze Award for Girls Scouts of Colorado.
"It really showed me how much it can be hard for some people to wear masks," Hoffman said.