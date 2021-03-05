DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning people who want to get outside and enjoy the warm weather this weekend to be aware of the winter conditions that still may exist. Some places are still too icy to enjoy.
At Chatfield State Park, watercraft activities including paddleboarding, canoeing, and kayaking are prohibited because of ice.
Extreme mud and ice conditions at Roxborough State Park have closed some hiking trails.
Some of this may change, so CPW urges visitors to check conditions online before heading to a certain area.