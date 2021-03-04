DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a pregnant woman accused of robbing a victim at knifepoint. The robbery happened at the Microtel Inn and Suites on 63rd off Tower Road.
Police said that just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, the pregnant woman and a man used a knife to rob the victim. They took off in a white Toyota Corolla with Louisiana license plate N549739.
The woman is described as a 21-year-old who is about 4 months pregnant.
Anyone with information regarding this crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.