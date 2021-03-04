DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is digging its way out of a massive financial hole by studying the past. Officials say the global pandemic is the most significant financial challenge in their careers and they are reflecting on the Great Recession for answers on how to cope.

City officials slashed $190 million from the budget last year in 2020 and say the city’s recovery strategy includes lessons learned from the Great Recession in which infrastructure proved to stimulate the economy. The city hopes new construction will rebound the tourism and hospitality industry and generate $1 billion in sales.

Construction begins on the roof of the Colorado Convention Center this summer after a voter-approved $274 million bond. Crews will create an 80,000 square foot ballroom and indoor, outdoor meeting space. Denver’s Chief Financial Officer Brendan Hanlon tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno this project as well as work on the National Western Complex will create over 7,000 new jobs and save jobs.

“2020 and 2021 has been a challenging year economically and an infusion of capitol dollars of this magnitude will help our regional and local economy both pick up and add jobs as well as preserve jobs that could have been at risk if these projects weren’t available to the city.”

Hanlon says construction on the Colorado Convention Center could be complete by the end of 2023. Work on the National Western Center will be complete in 2024. People can start applying for jobs now.

You can apply for jobs here:

– Denver Economic Development & Opportunity informational website on construction careers for jobseekers.

– The City partners with WORKNOW a job recruitment, advancement and support platform for Denver metro families living in neighborhoods directly affected by community construction projects. WORKNOW also partners with communities to help build a strong workforce. Jobseekers can search for construction opportunities on these projects through the website work-now.org.