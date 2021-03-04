THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Much awaited and finally here in Colorado is the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID vaccine. On Friday, Colorado enters a new qualification phase with vaccines for those over 60, grocery workers and people with two or more health issues.

“Having the Johnson and Johnson will allow us to get more vaccine into more arms and not have to worry about the second dose,” said Thornton Fire Rescue Lt. Jake Hiebert.

And no super-deep freeze necessary. Janssen is being stored by the Thornton Fire Department in normal refrigerators for roll out on Saturday.

The fire department hosted another vaccine clinic on Thursday at the Carpenter Recreation Center.

For now, they are providing second shots to those who have received a first dose of the other two vaccines. Mary Aragon is among the grateful to receive the Moderna vaccine to protect her family members.

“Not for me, but if I got it and didn’t make it, my family would suffer.”

The Johnson & Johnson has been found to be 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths. In trials, it’s true a lower rate of efficacy than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Those getting their vaccinations in Thornton talked about whether they have any preference on brand.

Harriet Golezalek answered, “Yes the first one I could get.”

Mar Engel replied, “I’d have preferred the Johnson & Johnson and just have needed one shot.”

The newest vaccine is being seen as a strong shot at bringing this dreaded pandemic to an end.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine Janssen will be given out at several clinics across Colorado on Saturday.