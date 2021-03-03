DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officers spent time addressing excessive speeding on highways on Wednesday. They say this time last year is when they started seeing an uptick in people driving too fast because people started staying and working from home.
Police consequently caught a driver going 106 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 25 near Downing Street on Wednesday. The consequences for that include a 12-point ticket, mandatory court appearance and a fine of up to $999.READ MORE: Roxann Martinez, Witness In Donthe Lucas Murder Trial Of Kelsie Schelling, Gunned Down In Denver
“This is not just a today situation. We’re out there doing enforcement on our highways and roadways trying to get people to slow down,” said Officer Kurt Barnes.READ MORE: State Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Help Struggling Families With Diapers During Coronavirus Pandemic
DPD says, there were 611 crash-related fatalities in Colorado in 2020, according to state data, and the NTSB says speeding-related fatalities account for about 31% of all traffic fatalities.MORE NEWS: Would-Be Burglars Try To Steal ATM By Hooking Up Chain To Stolen Vehicle
“Already this year, there have been two fatal crashes and five serious injury crashes on Denver’s highways,” said Denver Police Chief Paul M. Pazen. “The majority of vehicle crashes are preventable. We all have a role in traffic safety, and everyone must do their part to ensure we all arrive safely to our destination. Slow down and don’t drive distracted or impaired.”