COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Air Force Thunderbirds will join the Blue Angels in a new formation over the National Memorial Day Parade. The new formation is called the “Super Delta.”
The Air Force shared a sneak peek of the formation on Facebook. The Super Delta came from a series of joint training exercises that began last year. Pilots are flying F-16 Fighting Falcons and FA 18 Super Hornets.
They’ll make their public debut of the new formation during the National Memorial Day Parade.
The parade, commemorating its fifteenth year, is the nation’s largest Memorial Day event, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators to the National Mall in Washington DC to pay tribute to those who have served, are serving, and most importantly those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while in service to our country.