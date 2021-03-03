DENVER (CBS4) – We have had three sunny and warm days in Colorado. A nice thaw out from the very cold February we had.
The sunshine will pause for a day as a new system moves into Colorado on Thursday. A low pressure system moving in from southern California will start bringing snow to southwestern Colorado tonight.
Southwestern Colorado will get the most snow from this system. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for 5 to 10 inches of snow through Thursday evening for our southwestern mountains. Other areas of the high country could see 2 to 6 inches of snow.

Denver will start off with rain in the afternoon, most likely starting after noon. We’ll stay on the rainy side through the afternoon, with possible rain snow mix in the evening. South of Denver from Douglas County, Elbert County to El Paso County we have a Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 6 inches of snow from Thursday afternoon to early Friday morning.
Denver doesn't look to get much snow, as we expect to see more rain than snow in our area.
This system is quickly gone by Friday and we’re back to sunshine with warmer temperatures.