Elevated Levels Of 'Forever Chemicals' Found In Some Colorado Drinking Water DistrictsPoisonous "forever chemicals" have been found at levels higher than what some states say are safe in more than a dozen Colorado water districts. This, after massive statewide testing for the pollutants was conducted during the pandemic.

COVID In Colorado: Frozen Dead Guy Days Takes Another Year OffAnother Frozen Dead Guy Days celebration bites the dust. Organizers say this year's event will not happen.

COVID Restrictions In Adams County: 5-Star Businesses Move Into Level BlueFive star businesses in Adams County have fewer coronavirus restrictions. Those certified businesses currently operating at Level Yellow on the state's COVID-19 dial can operate at Level Blue.

COVID In Colorado: Type 1 Diabetics Move Up For Vaccination EligibilityThe State Health Department recently moved Type 1 diabetics up into the 1B.3 vaccination group.

COVID In Pitkin County: Mass Vaccination Clinic Possible Thanks To Johnson & Johnson ShipmentPitkin County is hosting a mass COVID vaccination clinic on Sunday thanks to a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Colorado COVID Restrictions A Hot Topic At Establishments Like Rosie's Diner In MonumentThe sentiment toward greater reopening is an undercurrent in the community in Monument.