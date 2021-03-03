CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Five star businesses in Adams County have fewer coronavirus restrictions. Those certified businesses currently operating at Level Yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial can operate at Level Blue.

That means restaurants can have 50% indoor capacity and last call has been pushed back to midnight. Recreation centers, gyms, offices and events can enjoy 50% capacity as well.

Part of the reason behind the loosening of restrictions is because Colorado achieved its goal of vaccing 70% of all residents 70 years and older.

