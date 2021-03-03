ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Five star businesses in Adams County have fewer coronavirus restrictions. Those certified businesses currently operating at Level Yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial can operate at Level Blue.
That means restaurants can have 50% indoor capacity and last call has been pushed back to midnight. Recreation centers, gyms, offices and events can enjoy 50% capacity as well.
Part of the reason behind the loosening of restrictions is because Colorado achieved its goal of vaccing 70% of all residents 70 years and older.