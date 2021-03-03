DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado has the No. 1 economy in the nation, according to data from the U.S. News and World Report. However, Denver leaders say that economy is not working for everyone.
President and CEO of Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce Kelly Brough told CBS4’s Mekialaya White that there are noteworthy racial and gender inequities in the workplace. That’s why the Chamber is looking to close the gap, partnering with Bank of America for a virtual event, called “Convening for Opportunity.”READ MORE: Denver Installs Permanent, Public Restroom Near 16th Street Mall
“The event is about furthering the progress. It isn’t perfect until we’ve removed those disparities on race and gender,” said Brough.READ MORE: Roxann Martinez, Witness In Donthe Lucas Murder Trial Of Kelsie Schelling, Gunned Down In Denver
Among the data found, Brough cites that in 2017, only 12% of people in Black and Hispanic communities were earning the highest wage, which provides the opportunity to put away money while maintaining a decent standard of living.
“We found over-representation of these populations in lower-paid jobs and under-representation in higher-paid jobs,” Brough said. “Also, we have to help women get those high-paid opportunities. Women held 35% of jobs before the pandemic, even though women represent 49.9% of workforce, so we said we’ve got to change that.”MORE NEWS: Spring Break Travel Expected To Be Low At Denver International Airport
700 employers are signed up to participate, according to Brough. Any business owners with questions, or who want to learn more can contact Brough via the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce website.