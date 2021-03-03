Colorado COVID Restrictions A Hot Topic At Establishments Like Rosie's Diner In MonumentThe sentiment toward greater reopening is an undercurrent in the community in Monument.

Elevated Levels Of 'Forever Chemicals' Found In Some Colorado Drinking Water DistrictsPoisonous "forever chemicals" have been found at levels higher than what some states say are safe in more than a dozen Colorado water districts. This, after massive statewide testing for the pollutants was conducted during the pandemic.

'Don't Get Relaxed,' Warn 2 Coloradans Working Hard To Avoid Contracting COVID For A Second TimeThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced this week it was adding cases to its data dashboard to include people who had a second infection of COVID-19.

Cars Vandalized, Houses Picketed & Dogs Poisoned: Public Health Workers Say They Need Protections. State Lawmakers AgreePublic health workers told Colorado state lawmakers they're being threatened and harassed by people angry about COVID-19 restrictions, and they need protection.

Pediatrician Drawing Support For Push To Get Students Back In The ClassroomWith widespread mask wearing, and teachers getting vaccinated, they say there’s no need to disrupt learning.

Certified Businesses In Denver, Douglas & Arapahoe Counties Move To Level BlueDouglas County and Arapahoe County say certified businesses can now operate at Level Blue