AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died at the hospital on Wednesday night after he was shot in southwest Aurora. Police responded to the Telegraph Hills II Condos on East Harvard Avenue at 4:25 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once next of kin are notified.
Police are searching for suspects. Investigators say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.