CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Arvada News

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arvada Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a gas station robbery. Investigators released video of the suspect at the Circle K at 68th and Wadsworth on Jan. 7.

Officers say the suspect walked into the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the register. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Audra Streetman