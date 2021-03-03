ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arvada Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a gas station robbery. Investigators released video of the suspect at the Circle K at 68th and Wadsworth on Jan. 7.
The incident occurred at 68th and Wadsworth on January 7, 2021. APD needs help in identifying the male seen in this video. The suspect is reported to have walked into the store, produced a handgun, and demanded cash. Please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. pic.twitter.com/5UZojadgiD
— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) March 3, 2021
Officers say the suspect walked into the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the register. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.