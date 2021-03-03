Colorado Gets Its First Officially Named Snowplow -- 'Unsinkable Molly'Colorado is taking a page from Scotland and going about the process of giving some of its snowplows names.

Caregivers Receive Help Through Resiliency ProgramThe physical and mental health of frontline health care workers remains a major concern. At St. Anthony and St. Anthony North hospitals, a program has been working to address that over the last year.

2 Hospitalized After Disturbance At Clarion/Quality Inn In Fort CollinsTwo people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday morning after a disturbance at a motel in Fort Collins.

Lafayette Police: Lockdown At Centaurus High School Was Due To A False AlarmCentaurus High School in Lafayette was placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning and police said it was due to a false alarm. The lockdown was lifted before 1 p.m.

Park County Sheriff Announces Arrest Of Alan Lee Phillips In 39-Year-Old Cold Case MurdersPark County Sheriff Tom McGraw announced that Alan Lee Phillips was arrested in the 1982 kidnapping, assault and homicides of Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer and Annette Schnee.

Eaton Police Are Looking For A Missing ManNathan Schwartz was last seen in the Colorado Springs area Monday, February 22.

