DENVER (CBS4) – The mascots for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Rapids helped celebrate Read Across America Day in Denver. CBS4’s Mekialaya White and Kati Weis took part in virtual book readings to also commemorate Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
The mascots and cheerleaders delivered hundreds of children’s books to Little Free Libraries across the city.
“People just put them up outside of their homes, and they’re a place people can access books and drop off books that they’d like to share with others. It’s a really fun way for people to read without having to put much of a financial burden on themselves,” said Miranda Einhorn, a spokeswoman for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.