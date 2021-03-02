(CBS4) – Almost 1.4 million Coloradans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and the vast majority of them are white. Part of that is because of vaccine hesitancy among minorities. Metro Caring is trying to tackle that with a vaccine equity panel.
Metro Caring spokeswoman Sheena Kadi said the problem dates back generations because of racism in public health care.
“There are legacies of racialized health inequities which have contributed not only to disproportionate burdens of illness and loss of life as a result of COVID-19, but the enduring consequence of generations of maligned medical policy now places the vaccination efforts at risk,” Metro Caring wrote in a news release. “At Metro Caring, we are committed in solidarity to the work of challenging systemic racism that is embedded into many of our institutions and public policies. And right now, we have an opportunity to create meaningful change in how the COVID-19 virus will impact our Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities of color (BIPOC) by committing to full vaccine transparency by each of us stepping up as champions of vaccine equity.”
You have to register for the virtual meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. You can do that at secure.everyaction.com. More information is available on Metro Caring’s Facebook page.
“Please attend and encourage your friends, neighbors, and family members to take time on March 2nd at 5pm to attend,” Metro Caring wrote. “Bring an open mind. Together we must ensure that every tool available is brought to bear in protecting our communities and ensure that BIPOC individuals do not continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”