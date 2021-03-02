Metro Caring Hosts COVID Vaccine Equity Panel Meeting, Tries To Encourage More Minorities To Get VaccinatedAlmost 1.4 million Coloradans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

40 minutes ago

DU Gymnast Lynnzee Brown Makes Incredible Return From Achilles InjuryAbout a month into the 2021 season, Brown has already been named a Big 12 Gymnast of the Week.

40 minutes ago

Sun Valley Youth Center Is Hosting Their 2nd Annual Online Art AuctionThe artwork is created by youth at the center with proceeds going towards snacks and programs for the kids.

1 hour ago

Arvada Center Using Technology To Reimagine Its Theater ProductionsWith most live performances still shutdown due to coronavirus, the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities has found new ways to perform.

1 hour ago

Joel Longshore Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Children Placed In His Home For Foster CareA 46-year-old man in Colorado Springs is accused of sexually assaulting children placed in his home for foster care. Joel Longshore was arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Full In-Person Learning Could Be Coming Back Soon In Douglas County Middle And High SchoolsSince the summer of 2020, Douglas County School District officials say they’ve been working to get students back into classrooms as safely and effectively as possible.

4 hours ago