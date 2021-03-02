DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office launched a large response for missing 12-year-old Katherine Gould. At around 7 p.m., the Colorado Bureau of Investigation says she’s been found and is safe.
They say she never arrived at her school, Mammoth Heights Elementary, on Tuesday morning after leaving her home in Parker. Investigators say she left on her gray bike, described by the sheriff's office as a women's trek bike, at around 8:20 a.m.
The sheriff's office says the school is five minutes from her home.
Sheriff Tony Spurlock says they have no reason to believe she is a runaway and says she’s never runaway before. He adds investigators have not found her bike and says she left her cellphone at home.
Dozens of officers, more than 50, are on the ground searching for her between C470 and Lincoln Avenue and between Jordan and Chambers Road.
Spurlock says the child was found at Parker Road and Orchard. He says she made contact by phone, but didn’t give specifics. He said she was not kidnapped or abducted.