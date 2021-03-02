CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Since the summer of 2020, Douglas County School District officials say they’ve been working to get students back into classrooms as safely and effectively as possible.
"COVID-19 data and its impact on DCSD's ability to offer full-time, in-person learning… has been continuously monitored and shared," Interim Superintendent Corey Wise told district families in a letter. "We have listened to the diverse voices of staff, students, parents and community members, as well as guidance from our public health partners."
With that, Wise says the district is moving forward. On Tuesday night, recommendations will be presented at the DCSD Board of Education meeting for middle and high school students to return to full in-person learning. It would begin on Monday, March 22nd, which is the start of the fourth quarter.
Student-facing staff will be offered COVID-19 vaccinations. “The number of employees who have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (or have an appointment scheduled) is exceeding our expectations,” Wise also said in the letter.
Students enrolled in eLearning will remain in that learning model through the end of the school year. In addition, current health and safety protocols will remain in place (face coverings, hand washing, increased ventilation, seating charts to decrease quarantines, use of alternate and outdoor spaces, and social distancing where feasible).
If you’d like to watch the public board meeting, click here for the Zoom link: dcsdk12.org