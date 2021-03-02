DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate has unanimously passed legislation that eliminates a statute of limitations for victims of child sexual assault to file civil lawsuits seeing damages from perpetrators. Supporters argued the six-year time period currently given victims to pursue claims effectively denied them the chance to seek justice after undergoing years of trauma and possible recovery.
Democratic Sen. Jessie Danielson, who co-sponsored the bill with Republican Sen. Don Coram, noted that 10 other U.S. states have eliminated statutes of limitations for civil suits.READ MORE: New Bill Goes After Institutions That Cover Up Child Sexual Abuse, Giving Survivors Chance For Justice
Under current law, survivors must file any civil lawsuit against abusers by the age of 24 — and by age 20 against employers or organizations harboring abusers.
The bill would remove several restrictions on filing damage claims. It also would make persons and organizations that didn’t directly participate in abuse potentially liable.READ MORE: Colorado Bill Eliminating Statute Of Limitations For Civil Sexual Assaults Passes Senate Committee Unanimously
Tuesday’s 33-0 vote sends the legislation to the House.
Colorado has no statute of limitations for criminal cases involving sexual abuse of minors.MORE NEWS: Who’s Keeping An Eye Out For The Welfare Of Colorado Children? In The Pandemic, There’s Been A Shift
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)