BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Last week both the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams needed wins to cement their footing in the NCAA Tournament. With the regular season winding down and the conference tournaments ahead, both teams are in prime position to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Buffs as a No. 9 seed and the Rams as the No. 10 seed in his latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections. In this projection, Colorado would play the Louisville Cardinals and Colorado State would play the USC Trojans.

Joe Lunardi projects the tournament field for ESPN and he has CU much higher than Palm, as he has the Buffs as the No. 5 seed playing the play-in winner between Xavier and Georgia Tech. Lunardi also has CSU as the No. 11 seed playing Texas Tech.

Andy Katz’s tournament projection for NCAA.com is much different from Palm and Lunardi. He has the Buffs as the No. 6 seed playing the play-in winner between Michigan State and Boise State. Unfortunately, Katz has the Rams completely missing the tournament in his projection.

The Colorado Buffaloes (19-7, 13-6 in Pac-12 Conference), will host Arizona State in their final regular-season game on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Buffs will then play in the Pac-12 Tournament which takes place from March 10-13, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Colorado State (16-4, 13-3 in Mountain West Conference), has two regular-season games remaining. They host New Mexico on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and play at Nevada on Friday at 7 p.m. The Rams would play in the Mountain West Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas from March 10-13.

If both the Rams and Buffs indeed are dancing in March, it will be CU’s first appearance since 2016 and CSU’s first appearance since 2013.