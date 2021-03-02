FAIRPLAY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are checking on bears across the state. They’re making sure certain bears continue their hibernation for a little bit longer.
On Friday, CPW moved two bears into an artificial hibernation den south of Fairplay. The bears should sleep more before venturing out into the wild.
The orphans spent last summer in a rehab facility growing and getting healthy before they tackle living on their own in the wild this year.
Three other bears were released south of Kenosha Pass over the weekend.