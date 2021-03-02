CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News

FAIRPLAY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are checking on bears across the state. They’re making sure certain bears continue their hibernation for a little bit longer.

(credit: Colorado Parks Wildlife)

On Friday, CPW moved two bears into an artificial hibernation den south of Fairplay. The bears should sleep more before venturing out into the wild.

(credit: Colorado Parks Wildlife)

The orphans spent last summer in a rehab facility growing and getting healthy before they tackle living on their own in the wild this year.

Three other bears were released south of Kenosha Pass over the weekend.

