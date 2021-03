Rep. Leslie Herod Is A Force Of Nature At The State CapitolAs CBS4 celebrates Black History Month, CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd talked to a state representative who is making history. Rep. Leslie Herod took the state Legislature by storm when was she was elected four years ago.

Giving Circle Works To Uplift Marginalized Communities, Women Of ColorThere's a saying, “Making a way out of no way” and the women of the Sisterhood of Philanthropists Impacting Needs are carrying on that rich tradition through the most difficult of times today.

Black Colorado Leaders Stress Need For Continued Movement & Social JusticeWhile a summer of unrest magnified the need to march and rally for social justice, it is only the lasted evolution in a long history for the Black community.

COVID In Colorado: Center For African American Health Meeting Needs Of Black CommunityAs COVID tests communities of color, the Center for African American Health has become an even more beloved resource.

'Be Uplifted': The Drop 104.7 Radio Station Engages With Audience By Taking Song RequestsThe Drop 104.7 FM is Denver’s newest Hip-Hop and R&B station that’s making a mark on the airwaves. The station is commercial free and engages with the audience by taking their song requests over the phone or by social media.

Inspiration For 'Museum For Black Girls' In Denver Came From An 11-Year-OldThe Museum for Black Girls features interactive art aimed at celebrating the uniqueness and beauty of Black women.