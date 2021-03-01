DENVER (CBS4)– Doses of the third coronavirus vaccine to be approved by the FDA are set to arrive in Colorado later this week. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment expects to receive an order of 45,500 Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Friday.
The vaccine should be available to eligible Coloradans as soon as Friday at different community vaccination sites in the state.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Officials Identify 822 People Infected Twice During Pandemic
“We are thrilled to be able to distribute a third safe and effective vaccine in the state of Colorado,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer, Colorado Department Public Health Environment, said in a statement. “The authorization of the Janssen vaccine will make it easier for the state to reach its vaccination goals as more people become eligible in the weeks to come. When it’s your turn to get a vaccine — whether it’s Moderna, Pfizer, or Janssen — I hope you choose to get it. With every dose administered, we are all safer and closer to ending this crisis.”READ MORE: Check Out The Winning Entries In The Iconic Colorado Driver's License Contest
Janssen only takes one dose to protect against coronavirus as opposed to Moderna and Pfizer, each requires two doses. The CDPHE said that all three vaccines are safe and work to prevent moderate to severe COVID-19 disease.MORE NEWS: 'We Heard Bam! Bam! Bam!': 11-Year-Old Boy Shot In Aurora Sunday Night
Health officials also recommend that Coloradans continue to wear masks, social distance and avoid gatherings.